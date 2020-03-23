Greek Cop Who Shot Dead Wife and Friend Remanded in Custody

ATHENS – The 35-year-old policeman who shot dead his estranged wife and her female friend last week was remanded in custody on Monday, police said.

The policeman killed the two women at the car park of the Kiffisia supermarket where they both worked on Wednesday. During his testimony before a prosecutor on Monday, he cited psychological problems and requested a psychiatric evaluation, according to his lawyers. He also told the investigating prosecutor that he regretted his act and apologized for it.

He is charged with premeditated murder and unlawful use of his service gun.

The officer reportedly reiterated that his wife prevented him from communicating sufficiently with their children, aged five and eight. He shed no light on why he also killed his wife’s colleague, except that the fatal incident occurred after he lost his temper while visiting the supermarket to discuss visitation rights with his children.