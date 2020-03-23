Tsipras: We Stay Home with a Sense of Social Responsibility

ATHENS – “We are staying home, each of us with a sense of social responsibility,” was main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ message on his Facebook account on Monday, while asking the state to assume its own responsibilities.

“The state should not hide its own responsibility behind the individual responsibility of every one of us. It should assume its own responsibility and proceed to support public health with doctors, requisitioning of medical treatment units and with protection measures for those on the front lines,” said Tsipras in his message, while also uploading a video of “Stay at home” messages by senior party members in main opposition SYRIZA.

Tsipras will have a video conference with the presidency of the Hellenic Hospital Doctors Federation on Monday evening to discuss the pandemic and conditions in Greek hospitals.