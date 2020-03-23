Flights from Turkey and UK Suspended until April 15, Greek Gov’t Spokesperson Says

ATHENS – Alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni on Monday announced the temporary suspension of all flights from Turkey and the UK at a press briefing on Monday,

As she said all flights from Turkey and all sea, road and railways routes to and from the neighbouring country are suspended until April 15. Additionally, the entrance of people from Turkey is forbidden as a preventative measures to protect health.

The only exceptions to the measure are for Greek citizens and those who have residence permits, all persons whose main residence is in Greece, as well as trucks and ships that transport goods.

Peloni also announced that all flights from the UK are suspended until April 15, again for precautionary health reasons.

Referring to the public health system, she said it is being reinforced every day, adding that due to the pandemic the voluntarily participation of anyone that wants to offer their services – such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and medical medical students or even retirees from the health sector – is considered essential.