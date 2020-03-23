Coronavirus Changes Greek Consumers’ Purchasing Habits, Survey Shows

ATHENS – The dramatic appearance of COVID-19 in Greece has drastically changed consumers’ purchasing habits, the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said, based on a survey conducted on a sample of 1,050 persons in the period March 18-19.

The survey showed that a majority of consumers expect the emergency conditions to last around two months (55 pct), with only 14 pct believing the crisis will last less than one month and 22 pct preparing for an emergency situation lasting three or four months, while 9.0 pct expect the current conditions to last more than four months.

IELKA said this situation will inevitably change consumers’ purchasing habits, with the first signs already visible in the first two weeks of the crisis. The percentage of consumers purchasing packaged products rose to 33 pct from 19 pct, with 60 pct preferring Greek products and 72 pct preferring supermarket stores close to their homes. Of those surveyed, 46 pct said they will continue these new purchasing habits even after the disappearance of coronavirus.