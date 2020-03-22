Greek Ministers Provide Details on the Circulation Ban, at Press Conference

ATHENS – Details were issued by Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias on the new movement ban announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this afternoo

An ongoing press conference which began at 19:00 has several ministers providing details on the ban, which begins at 06:00 on Monday (March 23) to 06:00 on April 6. Ministers making statements include State and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Citizen Protection Deputy Minister Lefteris Economou, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis and Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios.

Exempted from the rules are people going to and from work; going to buy food or medicine; visiting a doctor or a person who needs care; and those who either exercise solo or in pairs; or are taking their pet out for a walk. Also exempted will be state officials, security and medical personnel, and staff from civil protection, health services, security forces and the armed forces.

In addition, cars cannot contain more than one passenger. The country will continue to function, but transport schedules are reduced, Hardalias said.

Whoever circulates must carry with them police ID or a passport at all times. They must also verify their purpose of movement through employer papers verifying they have to go to work or by filling out a personal-cognizance document which they can download from the web or through a phone call, or fill out by hand.

Checking circulation will be the Hellenic Police, the Municipal Police, the Port Authority and the National Transparency Authority. Violators will be assessed a 150-euro fee for every violation.