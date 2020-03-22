Ferry Carrying Greeks from Italy Arrives at Igoumenitsa Port

ATHENS – A ferry carrying Greek university students and professionals from several Italian cities arrived at Igoumenitsa port, western Greece, at 15:00 on Sunday before heading on to Patras.

The port was under stringent measures for preventative reasons and only close relatives were allowed to enter the docking area. Most of those waiting anxiously were parents who had come from central and northern Greece destinations to pick up the students evacuated from Italy, where the coronavirus epidemic is raging.

Students told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that each of them had a separate cabin for the return voyage and kept to safe distaces while disembarking.

Greek authorities have asked Greeks evacuated from abroad to keep a self-imposed 14-day quarantine at home.

The ferry, transporting 250 Greek nationals and their cars, left Ancona port on Saturday night, in a repatriation operation carried out by the Greek Foreign Ministry and the Greek embassy in Rome, in collaboration with the Greek Shipping Ministry and civil protection authorities.