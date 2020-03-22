Gov’t Spokesman: Greece Will Take any Additional Measures Necessary to Tackle COVID-19

ATHENS – Greece is doing relatively well compared to other countries also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Sunday, but warned against relaxing one’s vigilance.

“Up to now, data shows we are doing fairly well, especially if we compare Greece to other European countries,” Petsas said to Skai TV. “But we must not become complacent. The two coming weeks are critical, and we are prepared to take additional measures if necessary,” he stressed.

The spokesman said the prime minister, ministries and other officials spoke often through conference calls and adapted the introduced measures where necessary.

Commenting on managing the pandemic, he said, “It’s a dynamic exercise and unprecedented for all Western societies and economies, and we try to be adaptable. We will do whatever is necessary, and those who need to be supported by the state will be supported.”