Supermarkets in Greece Open 07:00 to 22:00 on Monday, Tuesday

ATHENS – Supermarkets and groceries will extend their hours and remain open from 07:00 to 22:00 on Monday and Tuesday, Commerce and Consumer Protection Secretary General Panagiotis Stamboulidis said on Sunday.

In a message on social media, he also warned that “regulations for price-gouging have been activated.”

Supermarkets were expected to open from 09:00 to 17:00 throughout Greece on Sunday.

On Saturday, Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis had said that supermarkets and groceries would be open the next four Sundays, but the decision will be reviewed on Monday depending on developments over the coronavirus pandemic. He also noted that all orders for antiseptic materials were normal and that the National Organization of Pharmaceuticals had licensed another facility to produce antiseptics.

The extra day’s schedule was officially published in the Government Gazette on Sunday, which also includes a provision obliging these stores to sell newspapers as well.