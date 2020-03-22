Greek Interior Min: We Are Likely to Have to Live under War Conditions “for a While”

ATHENS – Greece might have to live for a long time under conditions that could be described as war conditions, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an interview to Open on Sunday, speaking of coronavirus pandemic measures.

“This calls for unity, solidarity and discipline by all,” he noted.

The minister declined to say whether additional restrictive measures were to be expected, and said the majority of the population observed the measures. In addition, the government is reviewing the option of providing at-home delivery of provisions under the “Help at Home” program that caters to people with restricted mobility or under doctors’ orders to stay home.