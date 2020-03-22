Greek FM Dendias Sends Message of Support Following Earthquake in Zagreb

By ANA March 22, 2020

FILE- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias conveyed Greece’s “undivided solidarity and support” to the people and government of Croatia, in a phone call to his counterpart and current president of the Council of the EU Gordan Grlić-Radman, following an earthquake on Sunday morning.

The earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred 9 km off the capital Zagreb, injuring two teenagers seriously and damaging buildings.

In a tweet following the call, Dendias said Greece expresses its wish for quick recovery of the injured. “At these difficult times, we stand by our friends, the Croatian people,” he wrote.

