Greek Employers to Be Barred from Laying off Staff for Duration of Covid-19 Measures

ATHENS – Businesses and employers will be barred from laying off staff or firing employees after March 18 and for the duration of the measures for tackling the coronavirus pandemic, based on an Act of Legislative Content tabled in parliament for ratification on Saturday.

If dismissals are carried out, based on the ALC, they will be considered invalid.

Eligible businesses will have a right, however, to suspend the labour contracts of a part or all of their employees as they adjust their operating needs to the new difficult environment, for up to one month from the publication of the ALC in the Government Gazette and with the possibility of an extension by the labour and finance ministries, depending on how the situation unfolds. Those that make use of this measure are required to keep the same number of jobs after the suspension ends, for a period equal to the period of suspension.

The above option is only open to the private-sector businesses classed as affected sectors by the finance ministry.

Workers whose jobs are suspended will be eligible for an emergency benefit, as a form of special-purpose compensation. Those eligible will include those that resigned or were laid off in the period March 1-20.