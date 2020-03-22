Greek Church Locks Down, Archbishop Tells Parishioners: Stay Home

ATHENS – Church of Greece leader Archbishopo Ieronymos told the country’s faithful to stay at home – as he would – to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus as the Church finally relented to government pressure to close, even for Sunday Liturgy services and prayers.

During the early stages of plans to fight COVID-19, the Holy Synod insisted that Holy Communion was safe despite people drinking from the same spoon and that even as measures were tightening that churches would still be open for prayer and Sunday morning services.

After Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis ratcheted up pressure when church leaders wouldn’t take his advice to close, the Archbishop finally said the Church would take part in the campaign to stay home.

The called on people to comply as an act of love, said Kathimerini. “I stay home because I love others. I don’t stay home out of fear, but because I love,” he said in a message.

He added that even though the faithful can no longer attend services, they can turn their homes into a small church as many have icons and even small altars or other religious symbols such as crosses on the walls.

But that statement came only after the government banned all Church services anyway, overruling the Holy Synod which said the churches would open for Sunday liturgy, ignoring health officials who said it wasn’t safe.

Church leaders had been harshly criticized for ignoring scientific evidence of how the virus spreads and as they continued to preach that Communion was safe before that was stopped.