Greece Puts Limits on Open Air Laiki Markets Over COVID-19

ATHENS – Greeks who rely on almost daily open air markets called Laiki will have fewer products to choose from among fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and other foodstuffs after the government ordered new restrictions to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The markets are almost always bustling with people in close proximity to each other which would violate recommendations for them to stay two meters (6.56 feet) apart and with the added danger of banknotes and coins that could be contaminated passing hands frequently.

With the number of cases hitting 530 and 13 deaths, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the new measures at a news conference, putting limits on Laiki that many rely on for fresh food after a run on supermarkets nearly emptied shelves of staples such as pasta, rice and legumes with people stocking up and hoarding for the long haul.

Hardalias said no markets will take place on Saturday and that as of March 22 they would be halved in size as sellers enter a weekly rotation program and maintain a distance of at least 5 meters (16.4 feet) between stands.

Hardalias also said that measures at supermarkets will be tightened with the minimum amount of space allotted per shopper raised to 15 square meters (49.21 feet) from the current 10 meters (32.08 feet) that determines how many people can enter.

Inside, however, they are still congregating in many cases next to each other at counters for meat and cheeses or in the aisles as they walk through picking out what they want or need.