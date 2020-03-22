Greek Police Arrest 221 for Violating Coronavirus Business Closings

ATHENS – Despite warnings that continuing to flout restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus would bring a total lockdown, business owners and managers in Greece kept flouting it, leading police to arrest 221 of them so far for 209 violations.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said they would step up inspections over the widespread defiance and as people keep going out and ignoring advice for social distancing of at least six feet from each other.

In Thessaloniki, the popular waterfront promenade was so full of people that police were sent out with loudspeakers on cars urging them to return home but there were no reports of any arrests of individuals as there have been for businesses that were ordered to shut.

is this week expected to intensify inspections aimed at enforcing a government ban on the operation of certain business as part of a broader effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of those detained are either the owners or managers of retail stores, hair salons, cafes, restaurants and florists, police said, reported Kathimerini as more officers will be sent out to patrol the capital and other cities and remind that public gatherings of more than 19 people are banned, even in private homes.

Around the world there was defiance of lockdown orders and other restrictions, especially by young people, some of whom said they were willing to take their chances they wouldn’t get the virus and were partying, especially on beaches during college spring breaks.

Young German adults hold “corona parties” and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd the beaches.

Their defiance of lockdown mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted crackdowns by authorities on people trying to escape cabin fever brought on by virus restrictions. In some cases, the virus rebels resist — threatening police as officials express outrage over public gatherings that could spread the virus.

“Some consider they’re little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “Well, no. You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.”

After days of noncompliance by people refusing to stay home and venture out only for essential tasks, Francesent security forces into train stations to prevent people from traveling to their vacation homes, potentially carrying the virus to the countryside or beaches where there are fewer medical facilities.

The popular Paris walkway along the Seine River was closed and a nightly curfew was imposed in the French Mediterranean city of Nice by Mayor Christian Estrosi, who is infected with the virus.

Florida’s Governor closed all of the state’s beaches after images of rowdy spring break college crowds appeared on TV for days amid the rising global death toll, which surpassed 13,000 on Sunday. Australia closed Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach after police were outraged at pictures of the crowds.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that people from 18-to-49 account for more than half of the state’s coronavirus cases, warning them, “You’re not Superman, and you’re not Superwoman.”

Many people were not complying with social distancing recommendations to stay away from each other in New York City’s vast city park network ahead of a ban on congregating in groups that goes into effect Sunday night (March 22,) Cuomo said.

“You can wind up hurting someone who you love, or hurting someone wholly inadvertently. Social distancing works, and you need social distancing everywhere,” Cuomo warned.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)