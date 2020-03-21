35 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Greece, 530 in Total

By TNH Staff March 21, 2020

Ιnfectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – There were 35 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, health ministry spokesperson and infectious diseases expert Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Saturday, during the daily press briefing at the ministry.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Greece to 530, of which 98 are “community infections” of untraceable origin. Of these, 100 have been admitted to hospital, 18 are intubated and 19 have been discharged, while 13 people have died.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias, on his part, noted that the next weeks will be absolutely crucial and that the government had taken all the measures required to protect human lives, while repeating an appeal to people to stay home.

