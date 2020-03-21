Inquest Verdict “Misadventure” for Oxford Grad’s Fatal Fall off Mt. Tymfi in Greece

HAMPSHIRE, UK – An inquest was held in Hamsphire, UK, to determine what happened in the case of Robert Frome, 26, a paralegal and Oxford graduate who fell to his death from Mount Tymfi in Greece during his descent from the mountain on September 8 of last year, the Daily Mail reported on March 18.

“The 26-year-old, who had studied classics at Oxford, had walked up to the summit of Mount Tymfi using an easy approach but had chosen a more difficult path to descend,” the Daily Mail reported.

“His father, Nicholas Frome, told the Basingstoke inquest that he believed his son had been jogging down the mountain and taking photos to find the best path down before it became dark,” the Daily Mail reported, adding that he said, “It appears Robert had no realization of the dangers of the ground he had walked down to. There are very steep cliffs and there are no routes down. He either got too close looking for a way down or the ground gave way. He fell 150ft and it’s my hope he died instantaneously from the head injuries he sustained.”

Mr. Frome said “he contacted the police and Greek search and rescue groups after his son failed to return phone messages,” the Daily Mail reported.

He said, “There was a large police and volunteer search parties put in place and two helicopters involved in the search,” the Daily Mail reported.

“His son’s body was recovered a few days later having fallen down a cliff face close to the Astraka refuge hut, the inquest heard,” the Daily Mail reported.

Of his son, Mr, Frome said, “He was a fit and active young man, he had gone walking in other parts of the world, he wasn’t a mountain climber but he was an adventurous free spirit. He was also a scholar at Marlborough College, read classics at Oxford and since graduating he passed his first legal exams,” the Daily Mail reported.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said Robert Frome of Odiham, Hampshire, “died of multiple injuries and recorded a verdict of death by misadventure,” the Daily Mail reported.

Wilkinson said, “Robert had set out for an adventurous climb by himself but tragically through a decision-making process we will not understand, he was seeking a quicker way down the mountain and has fallen to his death,” the Daily Mail reported.