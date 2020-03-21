Council Members, Delivery Worker Advocates Call on NYPD to Release Confiscated E-Bikes

ASTORIA – New York City Council Members, the Asian American Federation, and the Legal Aid Society are calling on the New York Police Department to release confiscated throttle-powered “e-bikes,” in wake of a demand for food deliveries during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor de Blasio announced earlier this week that the department would no longer enforce its ban on e-bikes as bars and restaurants are only allowed to do take-out or delivery. Middle-aged food delivery workers rely on these bikes, which they often personally own, to meet the demand for ordered meals. When the department confiscates an e-bike, it often means that a worker cannot make a living — even though Albany has indicated it will soon legalize this mode of transportation.

Council Members Costa Constantinides, Margaret Chin, Carlos Menchaca, Adrienne Adams, Peter Koo, and Ydanis Rodriguez joined with the Asian American Federation and the Legal Aid society in a letter dated March 19 to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. They asked the department to both release confiscated e-bikes as well as protect delivery workers from robberies and attacks while out making deliveries.

“As we lift the ban on e-bikes to meet the rush of delivery demands, we must also ensure we unlock those previously confiscated,” said Council Member Costa Constantinides, District 22. “I want to thank the Asian American Federation for leading on this issue. I’m glad to join with them, the Legal Aid Society, and my colleagues in calling for these bikes to be released and our delivery workers be protected.”

“With delivery workers putting their bodies on the line to feed New Yorkers, keep businesses afloat, and deliver essential goods, the City needs to show we have their back, too. We need all hands on deck to weather through this crisis together, and I urge the Mayor to release confiscated e-bikes, many of them personal property and shouldn’t have been confiscated in the first place, to meeting the unprecedented new demand confronting them,” said Council Member Margaret S. Chin.

“In a time where businesses are struggling to stay afloat, workers at vulnerable income levels are struggling to make a living,” said Council Member Adrienne Adams. “It is unfortunate that a pandemic has forced the administration to place value on low wage workers who deliver food in our city and halt the crackdown on e-bikes. I join my colleagues to urge the release of confiscated electric bicycles and increase protections for delivery workers.“

“Delivery workers are providing restaurants their only lifeline to income, and in a time of deep crisis, they have also provided New Yorkers with one of the few connections to normalcy we have left,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, District 2. “Confiscated e-bikes must be returned to their owners and delivery workers must be protected so that they can continue to earn a living and provide this service.”

Council Member Peter Koo stated, “During this time of unprecedented hardship on small businesses and delivery workers, it is imperative that we free up every transportation alternative that will keep our restaurants and small businesses afloat. We thank the administration for stepping back from its typical e-bike enforcement, and ask that they follow suit by releasing previously confiscated e-bikes in order to give our delivery workers the tools they need to do their job.”

City Council Members have also called upon Albany to enact legislation that would allow cities to legalize e-bikes. With the spread of COVID-19 relegating restaurants to deliveries, these throttle-assisted vehicles are needed more than ever to help workers make non-stop deliveries.

