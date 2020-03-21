Gianaris Calls for Rent Suspension for Residential Tenants, Small Businesses

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris called for a 90-day suspension of residential and commercial rent for tenants and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under the leadership of Governor Cuomo, New York is doing an excellent job of managing this crisis, but the devastation caused by coronavirus will be far-reaching and long-lasting,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “We must stay on top of the fast-changing consequences of our efforts to contain the virus, and the millions of tenants in our state cannot be left behind. Suspending rents is a critically important step to help New Yorkers survive this unprecedentedly difficult time.”

Under Senator Gianaris’ proposal, residential and commercial tenants would have 90 days of rent forgiven if they lost their work or closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evictions in the state have been frozen by a moratorium issued by the Unified Court System and Governor Cuomo has already ordered a 90-day mortgage moratorium.

Senator Gianaris is drafting legislation to enact this proposal, but is also calling for its implementation through the quickest means possible, including by executive order if necessary.