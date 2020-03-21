New York Post: Greek Orthodox Priest Accused of Sexual Harassment

By TNH Staff March 20, 2020

Father Gerasimos Makris. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)

NEW YORK – The  New York Post on Friday, March 20, at 6:22 pm published a blistering article whereby it is alleged that former Bay Ridge-based priest, Father Gerasimos Makris, sexually harassed two nuns of the Greek Orthodox Church: Nun Elizabeth Brandenburg (who went under the assumed name Mother Foteini) and Maria Kallis (Sister Theonymphi).

The nuns, according to the Post, are suing for retaliation, defamation and sexual harassment amongst other claims with the requested damages unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

You can read the full story published by the New York Post here: https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/nuns-sue-church-after-being-cast-out-for-sexual-harassment-complaints/

