Greek President Sakellaropoulou Holds Telemeeting with US Ambassador Pyatt

ATHENS – Greece’s new president Katerina Sakellaropoulou held a telemeeting with US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, who expressed his solidarity with Greece concerning tensions on the Greek-Turkish border region of Evros, on Friday.

The US ambassador conveyed to Sakellaropoulou the warm congratulations of the US president on her election to Greece’s highest office and added his own personal warmest wishes for the election of a female judge in the post.

Pyatt also emphasized the need to deal effectively with the coronavirus pandemic and praised the steps taken by the government so far.

President Sakellaropoulou thanked the US ambassador for his personal wishes and for conveying the statements of support from the American leadership to the Greek government’s handling of the situation at Evros.