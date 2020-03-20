Greek Open Markets Temporarily Closed on Saturday, New Tighter Measures as of Monday

ATHENS – All open-air markets (laikes agores) in Greece will not operate on Saturday, while starting on Monday will be open on a much smaller scale, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said on Friday evening, speaking at the daily briefing on coronavirus updates with professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

As of Monday, the markets will operate with only half the sellers and a distance of five meters between stalls.

Concerning supermarkets, Hardalias said as of Monday rules would be stricter, with one customer per 15 sqm, instead of the 10 sqm until now.

In addition, effective Saturday, all private yachts are banned from sailing.

Hardalias stressed the absolute importance of staying at home and said that “whether the government takes additional measures to restrict people’s physical movement is up to all of us, depending on our personal sense of responsibility.” His comments referred to an increase observed Friday of outbound cars at Athens’ toll stations and of passengers at ports.

“Unfortunately, some of our compatriots think it’s time for an excursion to their villages or vacation homes,” the minister said. “Given the fact that most coronavirus infections have occurred in Attica and in metropolitan areas in Greece generally, you understand what this means and what the repercussions could be on the health of residents in the areas they’re going to.”