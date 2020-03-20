Astoria Businesses Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

ASTORIA – The usually busy shops in Astoria are facing the uncertainty of a down-market, with cautious customers and business owners troubled after the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On the other side of the coin, businesses selling the essentials: Supermarkets, butchers and pharmacies. The traffic is much greater than usual, since panic reigns instead of cautiousness. At Olympic Chemist pharmacy, there is a limit to the antiseptic market, with employee Alicia noted that “people show their good side, but also their bad side.”

“I’ve seen the positive as well as the negative side of people during this time. I see the good side when some people come here and they show an interest in us as well, they ask me how I am, how my family is doing, they respect us as health workers. But I’ve also seen the bad side, those who come and pick up all the antiseptics and pills, without thinking that there might be someone else who needs to buy those things. That is why we have put a limit on certain items, so that everyone gets one at a time,” she told TNH.

At the Plaza Meat Market, Vasilis Papavgeris understands the need for customers to buy sufficient quantities of meat for a possible quarantine, store closure or necessary limitations on going out, and is trying to serve everyone.

“It is busy because people do not know what will happen and want to have something in their home. So far we are busy. We do not know what will happen and how long this will last. We don’t even know how long we will be open. Will they allow us to be or not? Will we have things to sell or not? Supermarket shelves are empty, and with our customers, if we do not have something they are looking for, we try to suggest something else,” said Papavgeris.

In one of the traditional Greek cafes, Lefkos Pyrgos, the “White Tower” cafe, Petros Pantazis has gathered the tables and serves customers only to-go coffee, as restrictive measures dictate. He watches infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras on television reporting on the situation in Greece. In the 40 years of running his business, he has never put caution tape on the cafe’s chairs.

“We have put caution tape on the chairs, since people are not allowed to sit. We also see that elsewhere here, but also in Europe, it is against the law for people to be out after 8. We do not know what will happen, how long this will last. We have been running the Lefkos Pygos for 40 years, we haven’t seen this type of situation even in wartime. It is worse than war,” said Pantazis.

At the same time, 25-year-old Christos Kourtis stopped by Lefkos Pyrgos to get his coffee and go to work. He works at the Kyklades restaurant, which also only operates for takeout deliveries and pick-up orders.

“The truth is that the world is in a panic. I understand them, but I find that it may be a bit too much. I hope it will be over in 2-3 weeks. Let’s stay home though. These are just two weeks,” said Kourtis.

At 23rd Avenue, Christos Skarlatos from Laiko, wearing a mask and gloves, serves coffee and pastries from the window. His turnover has fallen by half in recent days and the next few days are expected to be just as difficult.

“Business has dropped by half. People are even scared to shop, they stay in their homes, while I see Cuomo and De Blasio arguing over how much the city should be closed. Schools are closed, here in the neighborhood we are suffering, people are not going out, we are wearing masks and God help us,” he told TNH.

An analogous image on 30th Avenue, with its family-owned cafes, restaurants, pizzerias, and supermarkets. At Biskoti, two employees are watching the news, awaiting an order. The store’s manager, Sounni Defani, speaks of a very different reality.

“It’s a reality that affects us. We have released staff these days, because we only have takeout and delivery. We wish you all the best. We have to support each other,” said Defani, while George Dallis of the nearby Grand Cafe shared a similar sentiment.

“Everything is affected. The state has to do something for restaurants. We have operating costs, such as electricity and rent. The same goes for households. I think the federal government should intervene and it will. We are worse off financially, day by day,” said Dallis.

Equally uncertain is the expatriate businessman Christos Dres, who closed his company premises and sent home, pending the developments, his 17 employees. Life has changed and he describes it vividly:

“I own a company that supplies cleaning chemicals and soaps for restaurants. The restaurants are closed, I shut down my company for two weeks because other wise I would have 17 people sitting. Things are difficult. You can’t sit down to have a coffee, the police will escort you out. People are so scared that they don’t even go to the hospital. They tell you to ‘wash your hands and stay home.’ How can you stay home when you have four kids? How will you live? What are you going to do? Where will you go? All we can do is have patience, stay home with family and see what we can do,” said Dres.

The big question, now, is how long the “social distancing” situation in the world will last because of the coronavirus. As those who watch developments closely, every forecast is made at a high stake. But it seems that the market will be slow to recover. Indeed, Papavgeris has revealed that he has not ordered the traditional meats for Easter this year, believing that the traditional form of the celebration will essentially not exist.

“Easter is lost, it’s not going to be Easter. Not even one in a million chance. The situation may last even longer. I’ve been in Astoria for 45 years, but something like this has never happened. I have not ordered anything, not even lamb, I expect that there will be nothing for Easter,” he said.

Whether his predictions will be justified, undoubtedly bitterly, only time will tell.