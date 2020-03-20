31 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Greece, 495 in Total

ATHENS – Some 31 new cases of coronavirus cases in Greece were announced on Friday evening at the daily update by infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

This brings the confirmed coronavirus cases total in Greece to 495.

Of these, 84 cases are of untraceable origin of infection. A total of 90 patients are hospitalized, and of these 20 are in intensive care.

Some 7,200 coronavirus diagnostic tests have so far been carried out in Greece, said Tsiodras and 20 patients discharged from hospitals so far.

Of the 8 casualties in Greece from coronavirus, their average age is 72 years.