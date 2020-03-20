Malliotakis Calls on Gov. Cuomo to Postpone Income Tax Deadline for NYS

NEW YORK – New York State Assembly Member Nicole Malliotakis along with U.S. Congressman Max Rose, NYS Senator Andrew Lanza, and New York City Council Member Steven Matteo have sent a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo urging him to postpone the deadline for filing State income taxes following the Federal income tax postponement for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malliotakis posted on Twitter: “The deadline for filing of FEDERAL of income tax returns will be postponed 3 months to July 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, feds announced.

“New York must do the same. I’ve introduced a bill to do just that but since we are not in session, we need Governor Cuomo to act.”

The letter, dated March 17 and signed all four of the above-mentioned lawmakers, was also included in Malliotakis’ post and can be viewed online: https://twitter.com/NMalliotakis/status/1241017404689395712.