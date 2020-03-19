Greek Collection Companies to Provide Three-Month Grace Period to Debtors

ATHENS – Credit collection companies will provide a grace period for borrowers who can prove they are having a hard time paying their debts, they said on Thursday.

For either business owners or individuals who have been directly affected by coronavirus measures, there will an option also of reduced installments, the association of loan and credit management companies said following a meeting with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Investments & Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

Assocation members said they were in contact with authorities and speaking to debtors to register households or businesses having problems. The three-month freeze on loan payments would be immediate for debtors who qualified for the government’s announced supplement of 800 euros.

These measures related to people who had kept up payments so far, the association said.