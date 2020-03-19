Greece Hires Nursing Staff, Doctors under Fast-Track Procedures

ATHENS – A total of 45,076 people applied for nursing-related positions, part of the government’s hirings for the coronavirus pandemic, according to regional health service data on Thursday.

Of all the applicants, over 500 have been hired in the last two weeks as nursing staff. The Ministry of Health has already sent regional services over 1,000 approved hirings.

In terms of ancillary doctors, over 100 have been hired, and another 254 approved. They are staffing hospitals, health centers and the emergency ambulance service EKAV.

The authorities said that hirings of both nursing staff and doctors will continue on a daily basis.

(Applications for assistant doctors can be made at the following address: https://www.moh.gov.gr/articles/newspaper/proslhpseis-diorismoi/epikoyrikoi-iatroi/3293-thrhsh-katalogoy-epikoyrikwn-iatrwn-kai-diadikasia-topothethshs)