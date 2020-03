ATHENS – Some 46 new coronavirus infections, raising Greece’s confirmed cases total to 464, were announced on Thursday evening at the daily briefing by infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

Of these infections, 72 are of undetermined origin. In total, 78 patients are hospitalized, 16 of whom are intubated in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras hospitals.

So far 19 patients have been discharged, said Tsiodras.

Greece has had 6 deaths related to coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease.