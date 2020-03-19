Mt. Athos Shuts Down to Visitors until March 30

ATHENS – The all-male monastic community of Mount Athos announced on Thursday it will not be receiving any visitors or pilgrims until March 30, as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orhodox monastic community comprises several monasteries and hermitages, some of the oldest in the country, occupying the easternmost section of the Chalkidiki peninsula in northern Greece.

The Holy Mount Athos is an autonomous and self-governed territory of Greece. It occupies the whole of the third peninsula of Halkidiki Greece, about 50 km in length and having a breadth of 8-12 km covering an area of 330 square kilometers.

In the centre of the peninsula of Mount Athos rise a long range of hills and mountains, culminating in Mount Athos itself, 2,033m above sea level.

The boarder of this monastic state, where it meets the rest of Greece, is marked by an imaginary line drawn from Francocastro on the western coast across to Cape Arapis on the opposite coast, passing close it the foothills of the mountain “Megali Vigla” (Megas Zigos).

Until the 3rd Century BC, many small Greek towns existed on the peninsula of Athos, principally colonies originating from Chalkida and Eretria. The most important of which were Sani, Ouranoupolis, Thisson, Kleones, Dion, Akrathos and Olofixos. Later, these towns declined or were destroyed.