Greek-Americans in Chicago Comment on Effect of Coronavirus on Business

CHICAGO – Greek-Americans in the Chicago area were featured in a Chicago Tribune article about the effects of the coronavirus on business, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, told the Tribune that “the impact on the hospitality industry and the workers that make their livelihood from it will be devastating,” adding that “this is 25 times worse than September 11.”

As “people are being told to stay inside, self-isolate and to make sure that is done, the government is essentially shutting down and entire sector of the economy, the hospitality industry,” Batistatos said, the Tribune reported, adding that “there is no clear understanding of what will happen in two weeks and if the casinos, restaurants, bars and other entertainment-based businesses impacted by the new government rules will be able to open then.”

“There is no end in sight,” Batistatos said, the Tribune reported.

Meraki Hospitality Group chef/owner Chris Pappas said “the uncertainly and lack of information is leaving him without a path forward,” the Tribune reported.

“I don’t know how we deal with this. Nobody has news for us. I can’t get any answer from the government or anybody else,” Pappas said, the Tribune reported.

Batistatos said, “We are decimating people’s livelihoods. You cannot take an entire workforce who earn their paychecks in the hospitality industry and take that away. You are taking their livelihood away,” the Tribune reported.

“Nobody is articulating the need of who I’ll call the little guy, the people in the forefront, the people who bring you the menus. The drivers of the trucks that deliver the food. We are decimating people’s lives, very callously I might add,” Batistatos said, the Tribune reported.

Pappas said, “I feel really bad for my staff. I have a lot of tipped workers. There is no way to make income now. It kind of breaks my heart for all of them,” the Tribune reported.

Batistatos said “any future payroll tax credit will do little to help the small businesses suffering now, many who many not be able to make it next year after this,” the Tribune reported, adding that “their bills didn’t go away, you can’t shut down the industry and not offer them any way to create revenue.”

Pappas said, “Some of the largest restaurant groups in the nation right now, some might not reopen. They won’t be able to feasibly, financially,” the Tribune reported, adding that “It’s going to take several years for the restaurant industry to come back from this. There has to be some sort of assistance for us.”

Batistatos noted that “You can make a difference. If you order food we can help keep these restaurants going,” the Tribune reported.