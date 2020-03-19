Greek-Canadian Restaurant Owner Comments on COVID-19 & Business

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada – Vito’s in Saint John, New Brunswick was founded in 1972 by four Greek immigrant brothers, Costa, Peter, Nick, and Demetri Georgoudis, according to the restaurant’s website. Having first immigrated to Montreal during the 50’s and 60’s, the four brothers, after working in various jobs throughout Montreal, decided to invest in themselves. Pizza was popular in Montreal and a new concept to the Maritimes during the 60’s. So the eldest brother, Costa, opened the first Vito’s in Moncton in 1969. Having found success immediately, Costa summoned his brothers to come to the Maritimes and open a restaurant in Saint John. Today, the restaurant is facing the unprecedented challenge posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

In a March 18 article, the CBC reported that “George Georgoudis said everyone at Vito’s, his family-operated business, is shocked by how fast the situation changed.”

“We had an emergency meeting on Saturday to talk to staff about cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant,” he said, CBC reported, adding that “he had been hoping to get another two or three weeks of normal business,” and “then on Monday, prime minister Justin Trudeau told everybody to stay home.”

“It’s come down so fast. It’s unbelievable,” said Georgoudis, who has closed all three dining rooms in the Saint John area, impacting 100 staff, CBC reported.

“All three stores are takeout only and we’re using [three or four] of our employees to do delivery only.”

According to the CBC report, “the company is a major sponsor of the Saint John Major Midget Vito’s hockey team and a community booster, hosting an annual music festival in the Kennebecasis Valley that draws hundreds of people and raises money for hospital equipment.”

“In February, the Greater Saint John Community Foundation granted the Georgoudis family with its Community Service Award and $10,000 for the charity of their choice, they sent the money to Mindcare,” and “Now they find themselves looking for some help,” CBC reported.

“Hopefully, the government steps in,” said Georgoudis, CBC reported. “The bills are coming – previous invoices from last month, mortgage payments, utility bills. And you look at your cash flow and you’re thinking how am I going to do this.”