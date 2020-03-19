COVID-19 Could Bring Back Greece Economic Nightmare Again

ATHENS – Just as the shoots of spring were emerging, coinciding with new hope that Greece would accelerate a slow recovery from a near decade-long economic and austerity crisis that required 326 billion euros ($352.34 billion) in three bailouts, the overnight impact of the deadly COVID-19 Coronavirus could see the dark days return.

The biggest effect is seen in tourism, which brings in much as one-fourth of the country’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 181.51 billion euros ($200.3 billion,) bringing up to to 45.37 billion euros ($50.07) in critical revenues and as Greece is facing strong challenges from rival tourism countries.

“Flights, especially those for seasonal tourists, have been cancelled since the end of February. Planes for 200 take off with 10 passengers. Waiting rooms and aisles are deserted,” a worker at a shop at Macedonia airport in Thessaloniki told Balkan Insight.

In a feature by Apostolos Fotiadis, the site’s Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) illustrated the already-devastating hit that the Greek economy is taking, with jobs such as taxi drivers, hairdressers, musicians, the self-employed who don’t get regular paychecks in the first wave of economic casualties.

The government said it would implement a 2-billion euro ($2.16 billion) package of measures to offset the effects from the ordering closings of non-essential businesses and urging people to stay at home, but stopping short of a total lockdown, quarantine or curfew.

“Companies are asking people to go on unpaid leave or take their holidays given traffic in the airport might be down almost 80 per cent,” said the shop worker, who asked to remain anonymous told the site.

Greece also is on the hook to repay the huge loans and so far has gotten only a relaxation of some requirements ordered by its creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

That came in the form of the government not being mandated to have a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 185.33 billion euros ($200.3 billion,) with the government not yet seeking debt restructuring.

The creditors said the government’s expenditures on its health and migration policies won’t count against GDP in 2020, as well as any emergency spending on the unemployed and the poor, the report added.

WHERE HAVE ALL THE PEOPLE GONE?

The biggest fear is over the tourism losses just as Greece was expecting another record year and to be flooded with visitors, celebrities and with luxury resorts booming and new hotels opening in the country’s capital and signs of optimism returning after a decade of misery.

“We can’t say the season will open. Seasonal tourist lodgings have been ordered to remain shut until April 30 and the actual date they will be allowed to open is not known, it depends on how the epidemic will develop,” Maria Theofanopoulou, the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Greek Travel Pages, a media network for Greek tourism, told BIRN.

“A lot of big hotels depend for their profitability on group arrivals in May and June, and the recovery of the sector also depends on how the big international tour operators will respond to the pressures and how aviation will recover when the epidemic is contained,” she said.

In January, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis – before news broke about the breakout of the then-called Coronavirus in China that spread around the globe – said Greece was counting on another big bump in tourism for 2020 after forging ahead with plans to make the country a year-round destination and not just a summer fun playplace.

That’s now as old as Ancient Greek History.

Tourism employs about 20 percent of the workforce of about 4.32 million people, with some 1.08 million working in the sector that has enjoyed a string of record seasons that was a critical buffer for the economic and austerity crisis.

The industry is expected to suffer a critical blow with airlines cutting back flights around the world and people concentrating on surviving, not travel and bookings for hotels and short-term rentals through platforms such as Airbnb have fallen as much as 70 percent.

“Just as Greeks are emerging from a decade-long crisis that cost the country a quarter of its output, the impact of the coronavirus on the vital tourism sector threatens to deprive them of the fruits of recovery,” the financial news agency Bloomberg reported in a feature.

Theofanopoulou said the domino effect of a battered, if not nearly destroyed, tourism sector will ripple down and tear up what’s left of any economic comeback with the government already shelving plans to return slashed pension benefits and lure foreign investors.

“Tourism produces a direct and indirect contribution of 24 per cent to Greek GDP. Many businesses including restaurants and retail shops will see the impact from the slowdown directly,” she said.

Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said on March 17 that the country is now in “war economy” mode, and asked companies that remain shut due to health measures not to lay people off and promised additional liquidity for firms that are ordered to remain closed.

Then he followed up by announcing that companies firing people will be excluded from measures including social insurance and tax obligation suspensions, giving them an incentive to keep workers on the books or face the consequences.

KYRIE ELEISON

A planned 800-euro ($864.64) bonus though for people hit directly by being out of work over COVID-19 isn’t coming until the end of April – after the Easter celebration that will be muted after gatherings of more than 10 people were banned, including in homes.

Since the beginning of March, there were about 35,000 layoffs, bringing dread about a sudden fallout in the workforce and how the loss of wages could cut into other sectors that won’t see as much public spending.

The Hellenic Chamber of Hotels said in a study the loss of profits due to cancellations has already been 500 million euros ($540.4 million) with bookings for summer down 72 percent and uncertainty over whether airlines would fly or even collapse.

Greece lost a quarter of its GDP during the 2010-19 bailout days, the money packages ending on Aug. 20, 2018 and the new government seeing a return to the markets coming but then running into a renewed refugee and migrant crisis – and then COVID-19.

Unemployment at its worst point hit 29 percent, about 50 percent for those under 25, scores of thousands who fled the country looking for work and a better life elsewhere, and with the government planning to woo them back with higher wages, now likely done.

Now it is certain Greece will return to recession along with the rest of the EU, said Goldman Sachs, which had been accused of profiting from Greece’s plunge by hiding the true extent of the debt and then cashing in on it.

The EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has suggested that the coronavirus-driven recession will cause the bloc’s economy to contract by 2.5 percent while other analysts said Greece’s could shrink as much as 3 percent.