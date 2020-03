ATHENS – Criminal charges of murder were filed on Thursday against a police officer who shot and killed his estranged wife and her friend on Wednesday, outside the supermarket where they both worked in the Athens suburb of Kifissia.

The 35-year-old policeman is to testify before an examining magistrate.

According to sources, the police officer attributed the crime to his wife’s decision to take their two children to the town of Thiva, hampering his access to them.