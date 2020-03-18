Open-Air Gatherings Limited to 10 People Greek Gov’t Announced

ATHENS – The assembly of more than 10 people in open spaces is banned as of Thursday, Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Wednesday, announcing new coronavirus restrictions with fines of 1,000 euros for violators.

Following a briefing on coronavirus statistics by infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras, Hardalias also said assemblies of more than 10 people in indoor spaces, especially for purely entertainment purposes, were discouraged.

In terms of businesses, those who do not have the option of staff working from a distance must use emergency staff on a rotation basis, ensuring that safe distance is kept between them.

The minister reiterated the directive of staying at home for safety and avoiding contact with people beyond their immediate family.

The fight against coronavirus is constant and relates to all of us, Hardalias said, asserting that health services are prepared, as he and Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias had the opportu