ATHENS – Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed since Tuesday, infectious diseases professor and coronavirus-related spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Wednesday.

In his daily briefing, Tsiodras said that Greece now has 418 confirmed coronavirus-infected people. Of these, 79 are hospitalized and of these 13 are in intensive care.

Of the 418, the source of infection for 64 is unknown, he said.