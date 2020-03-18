Infectious Disease Physician Offers COVID-19 Guidelines

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals. A new coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019 causing a respiratory illness. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death. Person to person spread was subsequently reported outside China and cases have been detected worldwide. Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions seem to be a higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness. A pandemic is a global outbreak of a disease. On March 11, the COVID-19 outbreak was characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

HOW COVID-19 SPREADS

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

CAN SOMEONE SPREAD THE VIRUS WITHOUT BEING SICK?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic BUT…people may be infectious WITHOUT being symptomatic. We currently think that people may be infectious 2 days before the onset of symptoms through 14 days after the onset of symptoms.

“Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected”

SPREAD FROM CONTACT WITH CONTAMINATED SURFACES OR OBJECTS

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. The virus may last 4-20 hours on surfaces (maybe a few days depending on surface type) but there is still is no consensus on this. The virus is very susceptible to common anti-bacterial cleaning agents: bleach, alcohol based sanitizers, hydrogen peroxide.

COVID-19 can only be diagnosed by laboratory testing!

These are the best ways to protect yourself and be ready for COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available Cough or sneeze into a tissue or fixed elbow, then throw the tissue in the trash Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth Avoid close contact with people who are sick, sneezing, or coughing Stay home when you are ill 6.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that people frequently touch. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, toilets, faucets, sinks, phones, computers.

Only wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms or are caring for someone with respiratory symptoms Avoid crowded areas (i.e. concerts, movies, sporting events) For anyone over 60 years old, it is advisable to stay home and not to travel. Stockpile on your critical prescription medication. Pharmacies may run out if there is disruption in manufacturing and supply chains. Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues etc.) to treat fever or other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home. Avoid cruise-travel and non-essential air travel 13. Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing.

Older adults and people who have underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional measures you may be able to take to protect yourself from COViD-19.

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately!

Emergency warning signs include: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; Persistent pain or pressure on the chest; New confusion or inability to arouse; Bluish lips or face.

This list is not all inclusive so please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

There is NO accepted treatment for COVID-19. The hospital will give supportive care (i.e. IV fluids, oxygen) to help you stay alive while your body fights the disease.

Younger people with no underlying health conditions and with mild symptoms related to COVID-19 should stay at home except for medical care.

In general, people should avoid public areas. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. Avoid public transportation and taxis. Stay away from others.

As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom if possible. Please contact the CDC.gov website for further information regarding information and updates regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ann Kolokathis, M.D. Infectious Disease Physician.