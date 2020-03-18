Turkey Shuts down Edirne Border Post to Greece in an Attempt to Tackle COVID-19

ISTANBUL – Turkey is sealing its land and rail border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria as part of its efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The measure will affect the Turkish border posts of Edirne (Adrianoupoli) and Kirklareli (Saranta Eklisies), to and from Greece and Bulgaria, respectively.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Wednesday that Turkey’s six border gates with Greece and Bulgaria would be closed as of midnight. Ferry crossings between Turkey and Greece have also been suspended

Thousands of migrants had massed at Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing with Greece over the past weeks, after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent migrants from making their way to European countries. The move aimed to force EU countries to share in the burden of caring for more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.