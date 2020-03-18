Congressman John Sarbanes to Host Telephone Town Hall Meeting on COVID-19

BALTIMORE, MD – On Friday, March 20, U.S. Congressman John Sarbanes who represents Maryland’s Third District will host two telephone town halls about the coronavirus. The first session begins at 1:35 PM. The second session begins at 3:15 PM.

He said in the announcement on March 18 that “on the call, public health experts will discuss the steps that you can take to protect you and your family. We’ll also highlight the steps that federal, state and local officials are taking to help keep our communities safe.

“If you’d like to join the conversation and ask a question about the coronavirus, or if you’d just like to listen in, please dial 877-208-4390.

“You can also livestream the telephone town hall and submit a question online at https://sarbanes.house.gov/live.”