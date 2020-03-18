List of Parishes Offering Live Broadcasts of Divine Services in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

By TNH Staff March 18, 2020

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Manhattan, NY, 17 March 2020.(Photo by TNH/Zafeiris Haitidis)

NEW YORK – With the assistance of the Department of Internet MInistries, Parishes across the Archdiocese have been broadcasting their divine services live online since 1998. In the last few years, even more parishes are broadcasting their services with Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and other services. If your parish is broadcasting your services and would like to be listed on this page, please contact the Department of Internet Ministries.

Alabama

Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Birmingham, AL [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below.

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM CST

Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CST

California

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Modesto, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM PT
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

Summer Months:
Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

Church of the Holy Cross

Belmont, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 9:00 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Summer HoursOrthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church

San Diego, California [Pacific Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT

Connecticut

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

Orange, Connecticut [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET

Florida

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando

Orlando, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST

St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

Tampa, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST

Weekday
Orthros 9:00 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST

St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church

Jacksonville, Florida [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church

Boca Raton, FL [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM EST
Tuesday Vespers 6:30 PM EST

View Live Broadcast Services and Recorded Broadcasts on YouTube or Live Broadcast 24/7.

Georgia

Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation

Atlanta, Georgia [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST

Weekday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Weekday Divine Liturgy 9:00 AM EST

Illinois

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Chicago, Illinois [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT

Summer Months:
Orthros 8:00 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM CT

Massachusetts

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

Weston, MA [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sundays: Orthros 8:30 am ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 am ET

Weekday services and Lenten services as disclosed on parish calendar

Michigan

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Westland, MI [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 9:00 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Ann Arbor, Michigan [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Friday Paraklesis 7:30 PM ET

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Troy, Michigan [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET

New Jersey

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

Toms River, New Jersey [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET

New York

Archdiocese Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

New York, New York [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:45 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Holy Days 8:00 – 10:30 AM ET

North Carolina

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Raleigh, North Carolina [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros: 8:30 AM
Divine Liturgy: 9:45 AM

St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church

Charlotte, North Carolina [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:15 AM ET

Ohio

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Columbus, OH [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Schedule

8:15 Matins
9:30 am Divine Liturgy

Weekday Schedule

Mondays at 6:30pm – Paraklesis & Bible Study

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Akron, OH [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Services

8:20 a.m. – Matins
9:30 a.m. – Divine Liturgy

Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Cincinnati, Ohio [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Pennsylvania

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church

Canonsburg, PA [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Memorial Day to Labor Day
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania [Eastern Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET

Tennessee

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Nashville, Tennessee [Central Time]

Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »

View Live Broadcast

Sunday Orthros 8:50 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM CT

Source: goarch.org

