List of Parishes Offering Live Broadcasts of Divine Services in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – With the assistance of the Department of Internet MInistries, Parishes across the Archdiocese have been broadcasting their divine services live online since 1998. In the last few years, even more parishes are broadcasting their services with Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and other services. If your parish is broadcasting your services and would like to be listed on this page, please contact the Department of Internet Ministries.
Alabama
Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Birmingham, AL [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below.
Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM CST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CST
California
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Modesto, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM PT
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
Summer Months:
Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
Church of the Holy Cross
Belmont, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 9:00 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Summer Hours: Orthros 8:30 AM PT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM PT
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
San Diego, California [Pacific Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM PT
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM PT
Connecticut
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Orange, Connecticut [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET
Florida
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando
Orlando, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST
St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Tampa, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST
Weekday
Orthros 9:00 AM EST
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM EST
St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church
Jacksonville, Florida [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church
Boca Raton, FL [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are available 24/7. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:45 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM EST
Tuesday Vespers 6:30 PM EST
View Live Broadcast Services and Recorded Broadcasts on YouTube or Live Broadcast 24/7.
Georgia
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
Atlanta, Georgia [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Sunday Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM EST
Weekday Orthros 8:00 AM EST
Weekday Divine Liturgy 9:00 AM EST
Illinois
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Chicago, Illinois [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Summer Months:
Orthros 8:00 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM CT
Massachusetts
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Weston, MA [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sundays: Orthros 8:30 am ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 am ET
Weekday services and Lenten services as disclosed on parish calendar
Michigan
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Westland, MI [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 9:00 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Ann Arbor, Michigan [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Friday Paraklesis 7:30 PM ET
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Troy, Michigan [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
New Jersey
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Toms River, New Jersey [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:45 AM ET
New York
Archdiocese Cathedral of the Holy Trinity
New York, New York [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:45 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Holy Days 8:00 – 10:30 AM ET
North Carolina
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Raleigh, North Carolina [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros: 8:30 AM
Divine Liturgy: 9:45 AM
St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church
Charlotte, North Carolina [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:15 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:15 AM ET
Ohio
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Columbus, OH [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Schedule
8:15 Matins
9:30 am Divine Liturgy
Weekday Schedule
Mondays at 6:30pm – Paraklesis & Bible Study
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Akron, OH [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Services
8:20 a.m. – Matins
9:30 a.m. – Divine Liturgy
Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Cincinnati, Ohio [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:15 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Weekday Orthros 8:30 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Pennsylvania
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Canonsburg, PA [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 9:00 AM ET, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM ET
Memorial Day to Labor Day
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania [Eastern Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Orthros 8:30 AM ET
Divine Liturgy 9:30 AM ET
Tennessee
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Nashville, Tennessee [Central Time]
Live broadcasts are only available during the times listed below. Please visit the Church website for a complete Service schedule »
Sunday Orthros 8:50 AM CT, Divine Liturgy 10:00 AM CT
Saturday Vespers 5:00 PM CT
Source: goarch.org