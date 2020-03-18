Greek President Sakellaropoulou Sends Support Messages to Greek Doctors and Nursing Staff

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Wednesday spoke on the phone with Professor of Pathology and Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras and other doctors and expressed her unequivocal support, her personal gratitude, as well as that of all Greek citizens, for their efforts.

The President of the Republic asked the scientists to convey to all the doctors and nursing staff who are at the forefront of the battle daily, her warmest thanks for their hard and difficult work. She also stressed that she fully shares their anxieties and underlined that will stand at their side in whatever they need.

Sakellaropoulou emphasised the need for all Greek citizens to strictly follow the instructions given, as well as the daily briefings given by the expert scientists and competent authorities.