Now 49 COVID-19 Cases on Cyprus, Airport Arrivals Restrictions in Place

NICOSIA – With Cyprus’ international airport allowing arrivals only with health certificates showing they are free of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the number of cases climbed to 49 after 20 more were reported on the northern third occupied by Turkey since 1974.

Another 13 German tourists have tested positive for coronavirus in the Turkish-held side, the Cyprus News Agency reported, adding to five other German visitors as well as two Turkish-Cypriots who had returned from the United Kingdom through Larnaca Airport on the side of the legitimate government, said the Cyprus News Agency.

All of the Germans were in a group of 39 from that country, the virus apparently spread by the first of them, a 65-year-old woman who tested positive.

The 13 tourists were being monitored and in quarantine at a hotel having come into contact with the first patient and three hotels were locked down on the occupied side where officials have put tight restraining measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Three Turkish-Cypriot students quarantined in Platres after arriving in Larnaca would be taken to the occupied side as they requested, Cypriot health officials said.

Late the night of March 17, 23 people who arrived at Larnaca and Paphos airports were allowed entry as 19 of 27 airplanes that landed were empty.

One flight from Doha contained only six passengers, two Cypriots, an Australian-Cypriot who were allowed to enter, while three people from Nepal were sent back to Doha on the same flight.

Officials at the airport first refused entry to six Cypriot students who came from The Netherlands who did not have a medical certificate although they had doctor notes reporting they were free of the virus and didn’t have any symptoms.

They were then allowed off and taken to the airport medical center for tests before being taken to the Platres quarantine facility, said the newspaper.