St. George of Lynn Parishioner Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Parish Closed

BOSTON – The first Greek-Orthodox known to have become ill from the coronavirus is a 52-year-old man from the historic parish of St. George in Lynn, Massachusetts. The man was hospitalized for a number of days and discharged on March 17. On March 13 the parish issued a notice that it was closing for the duration of the crisis and which said that, “if you are in need of pastoral services, please contact the Church office.”

The incident was announced by the officials of the parish, Rev. George Tsoukalas, and parish council president Arthur Argyros through an e-mail read as follows:

“March 11, 2020

Dear Parishioners,

Today we were informed that a member of our Church tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The purpose of this email is to provide accurate information.

Upon hearing this news, we contacted the Mayor’s office that put us in touch with the Lynn Department of Public Health to seek guidance in order for us to implement a program that best protects you the parishioners and our Church. We appreciate all the help provided by the Mayor’s office.

We are aware that there is concern in regards to recent social events including our February 29th Glendi. We were informed that the parishioner in question did not become infectious until March 5th. This was confirmed by the Epidemiologist working with the State Department of Public Health. The Department of Public Health has informed us that there was no reason to suspect that there was any exposure to the virus here at St. George.

As of this time the following steps have been taken to reassure the community.

We will continue to disinfect the Church. We are bringing in a professional cleaning service company to aid in this effort as a precaution. Regularly scheduled Church services will continue. We will follow the 10 Directives provided to us by the Archdiocese. As this is an ever changing and evolving situation we will continue to update and keep the parishioners informed.”

Two days later the parish closed and all Liturgies and Services were suspended. The measure was communicated to the parishioners with the following e-mail:

“Please be advised that after serious consideration regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and concern for our parishioners, St. George of Lynn is cancelling all services until further notice.

If you are in need of pastoral services, please contact the Church office.

Please let family and friends know who do not have access to the internet.

Thank you for understanding.”