Greece Bans Public Gatherings, Family Get-Togethers to Slow COVID-19

ATHENS – The New Democracy government has continued to gradually impose tighter measures to deal with the COVID-19 Coronavirus, avoiding a total lockdown and quarantine but set to also ban social gatherings as the capital city banned all sports activity.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the tougher conditions would come after large public gatherings for events such as sports, concerts, theaters and cinemas were also prohibited, which is set to be a blanket prohibition to prevent any crowds.

The new measure will restrict people from getting together socially in groups to hang out in public spaces like parks or squares, or even for gatherings at home in the run-up to the April 19 Easter celebration that’s perhaps the biggest family gathering day of the year.

People have been urged, but not ordered, to stay home and while there’s far fewer people or cars on the streets, many are still going about their business despite most establishments being closed.

Petsas, appearing on Alpha TV, said any gathering, even at home would be limited to 10 people without any explanation how that could be enforced but said there won’t be a curfew or prohibition from people going out in public although advised to stay at least two meters apart, even for couples.

That came as the Athens Municipality announced the closure of all its sports facilities for the next two weeks at least, including open-air soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball and handball courts, said Kathimerini.

The city’s indoor sports arenas and facilities had already been closed and city officials said in extending the measures they were following the recommendations of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).