Greece Lowers the Boom on COVID-19 Regulations Violators

ATHENS – Moving swiftly to punish people who break measures designed to slow the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 Coronavirus, a court fined two business owners 300 euros ($329.13) and ordered a one-year jail sentence.

The New Democracy government has ordered most businesses to close apart from banks, pharmacies, supermarkets and others deemed essential but in the first few days there were 127 arrests of violators.

A Supreme Court prosecutor had warned that violators would be prosecuted and treated as criminals but Greeks infamously obey laws, this time punished because of the risk to public health from businesses staying open, allowing people to gather in close contact.

Another 27 suspects who faced the same Athens court asked for an extension to their case, said Kathimerini. All 29 were apprehended and taken to court almost immediately so they could be prosecuted if they were detained within 48 hours of an offense.

The government ordered the closure of schools, including those offering cramming for tests, as well as shutting bars, cafes, restaurants and other businesses that are not essential during the clampdown on commercial activity.

Courts were mostly included in the closedown order but in this case it was open to deal with violators of the regulations. Police said despite the arrests and prosecutions that they arrested another 16 business owners for also violating the measures too.