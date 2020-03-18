Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Closed all New England Parishes

BOSTON – Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has issued with an encyclical ordering the closing of all the churches of New England. He wrote among other things that “this decision is in concert with those taken by the Church of Greece and the Church of Crete.”

The entire letter follows:

“March 17, 2020

To the Faithful Clergy and Laity of the Metropolis of Boston

The last few weeks have been particularly stressful to all Americans as well as citizens throughout the world as we face together the deadly pandemic known as the Coronavirus. Based on stringent restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 individuals placed in Massachusetts by Governor Baker and his fellow New England governors, I sent a pastoral letter in which I strongly encouraged the cancellation of church services, but left that final decision to the priest and parish council of every community. The number restricting gatherings to 250 was recently reduced to no more than 25 before President Trump lowered that number to 10.

In light of the continuing concern for this pandemic, and at the advice of medical experts including the World Health Organization and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, I direct that all parishes in the Metropolis of Boston cancel services until further notice. The faithful stewards of our parishes should be encouraged to view our liturgical services on the internet and various multimedia sources, https://www.qoarch.org/live-broadcasts. This decision is in concert with those taken by the Church of Greece and the Church of Crete. The Coronavirus poses an unprecedented public risk. No individual is immune from infection. As such, what is expected of our Metropolis and its Parishes is to respond in a proactive manner for the benefit of all people. We Orthodox Christians must protect our own health and the health of our families and fellow citizens.

Let us pray for those brethren who have dedicated their lives to the health, medical, nursing, and research fields. May we be strengthened as we face this pandemic. ‘Lord of the Powers be with us, for in times of distress we have no other help.’

Methodios Metropolitan of Boston.”