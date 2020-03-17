A Tool to Track the Geographical Distribution of COVID-19 from iMEdD Lab

ATHENS – As the spread of COVID-19 becomes ever more the focus of global concern, iMEdD Lab has created an interactive, user-friendly application to help the public stay informed of the geographic distribution of the virus and abreast of ongoing developments.

The web application maps the geographical distribution of recorded confirmed cases around the world. It also presents aggregated statistics, as communicated by official bodies and reliable institutions.

Explore the app, in Greek, at lab.imedd.org/covid19.

The application is a project of iMEdD Lab, one of the four pillars of iMEdD. The incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) is a nonprofit organization established in 2018 through an exclusive grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). Its mission is to promote transparency, credibility, independence and excellence in the field of journalism.