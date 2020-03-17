Leadership 100 Office Responds to Pandemic

NEW YORK – In accordance with the declaration of a National Emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, Leadership 100 announced it will follow the guidelines and recommendations of federal, state and local agencies and close its office from March 17 until further notice. “We urge all Leadership 100 members to follow the recommendations of the federal government and their respective state and local authorities. We pray for the well-being of all members and their families, as well as for the entire Community and Nation.

Paulette Poulos, Executive Director, and her staff will be working remotely and will check their e-mail and office telephone during each weekday for messages,” the statement by L100 Chair Argyris Vassiliou noted.