The Battle for Media Superiority in Turkey’s Hybrid War Against Greece

The escalation of Turkey’s hybrid war against Greece and the strategic exploitation of myriads of illegal immigrants being shuttled to the Greek border has once again made Hellas a central figure in international headlines. For some years now, Europe has been capitulating to Turkey’s unrelenting demands, placating it with billions in exchange for its so-called assistance in handling the refugee/migrant crisis – one which it has played no small role in creating, through its sponsorship of ISIS and other jihadist …