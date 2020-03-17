Greeks Stressed by Coronavirus Pandemic Can Turn to Free Help Lines

ATHENS – The University of Athens and the Eginitio Hospital’s 1st Psychiatric Clinic on Tuesday announced the availability of both a telephone line and several Skype accounts for citizens who feel stressed from the unfolding coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures imposed by authorities.

Support is provided for people with pathological stress, fear, panic or anxiety and is provided by psychiatrists and psychologists who either staff or collaborate with the two institutions.

The telephone helpline 210 7297 957 is available Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 16:00.

On Saturdays and Sundays, consultations are available on 210 7289 240 from 10:00 to 16:00.

The video conferencing service will be available by logging onto Skype with one’s personal account and connecting with one of the following contacts: Aiginitio1, Aiginitio2, Aiginitio3, Aiginitio4, Aiginitio5. The accounts are separate to allow for increased demand, and help is available through them from 09:00 to 19:00.

The telephone helpline is coordinated by Professor of Psychiatry and Head of Community Mental Health Center Marina Economou and Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Psychotherapy Center Yiannis Zervas.

The video conferencing Skype accounts are coordinated by Clinical Psychiatrist Dr. Konstantinos Kontangelos and his associate psychologist Dr. Theodora Skalis.