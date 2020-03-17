Papastratos Donates 50 Respirators to Equip Greek Hospitals

Greece’s largest tobacco products company Papastratos on Tuesday announced its donation of 19 advanced respirators to Athens’ Sotiria General Hospital of Thoracic Diseases.

The respirators will be added to 19 new beds in the hospital’s intensive care units, in particular the ICU of the Respiratory Failure Center and the ICU of the University Pulmonary Clinic.

Another 31 respirators will be handed over to the Ministry of Health in coming days, Papastratos added.

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias thanked the company for its contribution to strengthening the country’s public health system during this critical time.