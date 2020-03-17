Aegean Airlines Drastically Reduces Flights, Issues Vouchers for Ticket Holders

ATHENS – Aegean Airlines will drastically curtail its schedule of flights abroad and in Greece by the end of April, it said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the coming days and until the end of April, the majority of flights abroad will be suspended, while the frequency of domestic flights will be reduced,” the Greek carrier said. “A basic schedule with fewer flights will be maintained for basic EU destinations and for all domestic destinations.”

It also offered to help the government repatriate Greek nationals from countries that have already suspended or plan to suspend flights.

In addition, it said passengers with tickets could rebook them without fees for later in the future, while those who don’t wish to do so will get a voucher corresponding to the price of their ticket that will be valid on Aegean or Olympic Air for up to a year from issue. The credit voucher can be applied for online only, but passengers must submit their requests by March 19 (Thursday).

Aegean discouraged customers from calling, asking them to use the website instead.